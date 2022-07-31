31-Year-Old Central Square Woman Killed in Clay Crash on Saturday
State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash in Onondaga County.
Emergency responders were called to Verplank Road near Bennett Road in Clay, New York at approximately 6:19am on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Members of the New York State Police barracks in Lysander as well as the Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance (NOVA) responded.
According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kayla M. Fitzsimmons of Central Square, New York was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent “west on Verplank Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control. The vehicle exited the shoulder of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.”
It is not yet known definitively what caused her to miss the curve.
Fitzsimmons was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam video, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
