Picente Unveils ‘250 Forward’ Plan in State of County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente laid out an ambitious vision for the county’s future Friday during his 2026 State of the County Address at Turning Stone Resort Casino, announcing new investments in housing, workforce development, veterans services and youth mental health under an initiative called “250 Forward.”

The plan comes as Oneida County prepares for the nation’s 250th anniversary. Picente said the effort is designed to focus less on looking back and more on creating opportunities for the next generation.

“‘250 Forward’ is about ensuring the American Dream remains attainable for everyone in Oneida County,” Picente told the crowd. “It is a commitment to breaking down barriers, creating opportunity and building a future where every resident has the ability to succeed no matter where they start.”

One of the biggest announcements centered on housing. Picente said the county will establish a $10 million Home Forward Investment Fund to help support new housing projects over the next five years. The county is also adopting a new tax exemption policy intended to encourage more residential development and expand the types of housing projects eligible for incentives.

The address touched heavily on workforce development as well, especially with growing demand in manufacturing and emerging technology fields. County officials are also preparing for the impact artificial intelligence could have on jobs and training in the years ahead.

Picente also announced expanded neighborhood revitalization efforts and additional community-based youth employment programs across the county.

Veterans organizations will see new support under a proposed Veterans Capital Restoration Matching Grant Program. The county plans to dedicate $500,000 to help local American Legion and VFW posts repair and improve aging facilities.

Another major focus Friday was youth mental health.

Picente announced a countywide youth wellness summit scheduled for June 5 that will bring students together from every school district in Oneida County to discuss issues including mental health, school safety and social pressures facing young people today. County leaders say the summit will eventually lead to the formation of a Oneida County Youth Wellness Cabinet, giving students a direct voice in shaping future wellness initiatives.

“Our young people need to have a seat at the table,” Picente said. “We need to hear directly from them about what they are facing and what they need from the adults and institutions around them.”

The county executive also said Oneida County plans to move forward with a public health order and local law banning the sale of kratom, citing concerns from health officials over the unregulated substance.

Economic development projects already underway across the region were also highlighted during the speech, including Chobani’s new natural foods plant, The Runway sportsplex project at Griffiss in Rome, continued growth in Utica’s U-District and Nexus Neighborhood, and the nearly completed $400 million Evolution expansion at Turning Stone.

“The state of Oneida County is strong,” Picente said near the close of the address. “Strong financially and strong physically. Strong because our people never give up. We are focused not on the rearview mirror, but on building an even better tomorrow.”

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