36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When

We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State.

On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses.

"History" Made In New York State

“Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary licenses to those most harmed by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition – a testament to the work done by generations of community organizers, activists, returning citizens and public defenders.” Chief Equity Officer for the Office of Cannabis Management Damian Fagon stated.

The licenses were awarded via the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative which stated the first legal adult-use retail dispensaries that will be allowed to open in New York State be opened by people who were the most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated.

“Today is a monumental day for New York’s nascent cannabis industry. With the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses in the hands of businesses and eligible nonprofits, we’ve ensured the first sales will be made at dispensaries operated by those impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Chair of the Cannabis Control Board Tremaine Wright.

36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed

The approved dispensaries will make the first legal adult-use sales with cannabis products grown by New York farmers, officials say.

"I'm thrilled that we've approved the first adult-use retail licenses as part of the Seeding

Opportunity Initiative, which sets our industry off on the right foot – with equity, justice, and sustainability at the forefront,” Cannabis Control Board Member Jen Metzger said. “These entrepreneurs will be selling sun-grown cannabis cultivated with a minimal carbon footprint.”

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says it reviewed more than 900 applicants. On Monday the board approved 36 provisional licensees. 28 of the licenses were given to businesses while eight went to non-profits.

When & Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed In New York State

Below are the first 36 locations across New York State where you will soon be able to legally purchase marijuana:

Officials plan to grant up to 175 licenses. Up to 150 will be individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants, officials say.

Opening Sale Date

An official opening sale date has yet to be announced but officials say after the businesses complete all the paperwork, the first recreational marijuana dispensaries could be up and running sometime next month.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

