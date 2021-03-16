4.5 Million New Yorkers Have Received COVID Vaccines

Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Cuomo says nearly 135,000 doses have been administered across New York’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, while more than one-million doses have been given out over the last month.

"Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to reach all those New Yorkers who are presently eligible for the vaccine," Cuomo said. "We still have a long way to go. Vaccine skepticism and barriers in making appointments and then getting to the site continue to impede many New Yorkers from getting vaccinated, and that is why we are persistent in our outreach. Millions more doses still need to be administered across the state, but because we are New York tough, we will get the job done."

You can log onto the 'Am I Eligible' screening tool to see if you're eligible and to make an appointment.

The governor also released the latest coronavirus numbers.

The statewide positivity rate is 4.1 percent.

Hospitalizations are at 4,657 statewide and there were 51 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Monday.

