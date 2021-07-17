4-H Youth & Friends Celebrate Summer With a Special Day at Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Depending on the age of your children, this is a win-win for parents and kids on a trip to Enchanted Forest Water Safari. 4-H youth and their friends can get discounted admission to the water park including lunch as Cornell Cooperative Extension in Herkimer County sponsors a special day August 5.

If your kids are teenagers, we all know how much they hate hanging with Mom and Dad at the water park and as parents, it's never easy to just turn them loose for the day. So it's perfect for everyone, they get to enjoy Enchanted Forest Water Safari with their friends, and parents get a "whine-free" day. Plus the admission comes with a discount.

The special day is open to all 4H youth and their friends, even if they're not 4-H members. Admission tickets are $31 per person, $40 with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, children three to seven years old is $31 with the lunch. If you already have a season pass to the park, you can add the lunch option, $15 for eight and older, $5 for three to seven. 4-H members who made a public presentation at events get $10 off tickets. And don't worry about picky eaters, the buffet has lots of options.

hamburgers

hot dogs

Italian sausage

peppers & onions

salt potatoes

corn on the cob

chips

watermelon

all-day beverages

Lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1:30 and what's a day at the water park without ice cream, also included with the lunch option all you can eat ice cream novelties from 3:30 to 4:30. As they say on the late-night TV commercials, "wait there's more." Everyone who chooses the lunch option will also get use of the reserved pavilion for the day, (it's where lunch and ice cream will be served) providing a place to store your stuff or enjoy some shade.

Tickets must be purchased by July 30 and are available at the Herkimer County 4-H Office or contact Jennifer Collins at 315-866-7920 or email: jlr34@cornell.edu.

