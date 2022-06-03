Something New Arrives at Water Safari Weeks Before Season Begins

There's something new at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, New York.

The water park may not be open for the season quite yet, but that didn't stop a new arrival. "This little fawn was born this week in the park," Enchanted Forest Water Safari shared, along with a picture of the cute baby on Facebook.

The little guy must know it's the one place in Upstate New York where the fun never stops.

2022 Season

You can enjoy a day of fun at the top-rated water park in New York and 4th best in the U.S., when Enchanted Forest Water Safari opens for the 2022 season on June 15. There are over 50 rides and attractions including 3 new rides that made their debut during the 2021 season.

Killermanjaro's Revenge

Killermanjaro's Revenge is a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launchpad. It replaced the old Killermanjaro ride.

Mamba Strike

Speed down the Mamba Strike is a 285-foot slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

Serengeti Stampede

Race your friends on the Serengeti Stampede, a 4-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops. The new ride replaced Serengeti Surf Hill.

For park hours, tickets, COVID questions, and ride details visit Watersafari.com.

