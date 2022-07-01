Water Safari Resort Announces Major Change for 2022 Season
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a summer staple for many here in Central New York. Located in Old Forge, New York - it's known as New York's largest water theme park.
They're expecting to have hundreds of thousands of visitors this season to the Water Safari Resort - which includes Enchanted Forest, Water's Edge Inn, the Old Forge Camping Resort among others. Unfortunately, one part of the resort will not be open this summer.
Water Safari took to their Facebook page on Thursday to announce that Calypso's Cove will not be opening for the Summer of 2022 season due to staffing issues. Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso's Cove are two different business entities:
Should things change & we are able to open some of the attractions, we will let our valued guests know. We thank you for your patience & understanding as we navigate this difficult decision.
The post also mentioned that Enchanted Forest Water Safari is hiring as well.
Water Safari Resort Hiring Numerous Positions
There are openings for a variety of summer work schedules, both full and part-time, which include weekends and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day. Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from spring through fall. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age; however, some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.
There are many great team member benefits from working at Water Safari Resort including opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills, making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks and free admission tickets for friends or family. There are a variety of positions that are ideal for someone looking for their first job, a retired individual or anyone in between looking for a fun summer job and extra spending money.
If you're interested in a job, you can apply at watersafari.com/jobs.