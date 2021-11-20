Maybe Santa Will Gift You This 4 Million Dollar Camp In Old Forge New York

This Christmas season, Santa may not be able to carry this $4.3 million dollar Old Forge camp down your chimney.

Look Inside This 4 Million Dollar Camp In Old Forge New York This Christmas season, Santa may not be able to carry this $4.3 million dollar Old Forge camp down your chimney.

When this home was built, the first gasoline-powered motorcar in America was being driven. It was near the end of the Gilded Age, and almost the start of the 1900s. This Upstate New York camp was built in 1893. The home is located at 4540 Route 28 in Old Forge



Maybe Santa can help co-sign the loan at the bank. This Old Forge camp is on the market for $4.3 million. Before your jaw hits the floor with that price tag, It comes with 12 rooms, and plenty of waterfront access:

The historic Fieldstone estate, on Fourth Lake, provides the perfect private setting for a vacation or family home. Built in approximately 1893 on 12-acres, the property includes a Main Lodge complete with a rustic Great Room, a Main House boasting many updates and lots of space, and two modest cabins.

Imagine waking up with your coffee year round with views of the mountains and the lake. You'll have nearly 600 feet of waterfront while sitting on your choice of multiple docks. If you have a large family, this Adirondack compound is perfect for large groups, as an investment property, or a family retreat.

You have to see it for yourself to experience its true beauty and wonder. Keep in mind, the price tag is pretty large. The estimated monthly payments from Realtor.com come up to around $17,694. I mean, maybe Santa can hire you at the North Pole as an extra elf to pay off that price tag.

You can learn more online here.