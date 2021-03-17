I've been working inside a radio studio since I was a junior in high school in 1981. I can honestly say, today was the first time I ever made peanut butter during a radio show, until now.

Last week, certain members of the show didn't realize how easy it was to make peanut butter in the first place. In fact, when I said I make my own, I felt like they didn't believe me. So, today I decided to bring in the tools and the ingredients, and in less than 10-minutes, I had made and was serving up freshly made peanut butter.

Two callers gave us their input on making peanut butter, which for those living under a rock, "is a food paste or spread made from ground, dry-roasted peanuts," according to Wikipedia. Tim and Tom both make it at home because they like to eat foods and dishes with a knowledge of what it's made of.

My recipe for peanut butter is really pretty simple.

Ingredients

Dry Roasted Peanuts 4 cups

Honey or Sugar 3-4 tablespoons

Salt 1/2 tsp

I use a food processor to mix it up.

Put the dry roasted peanuts in the food processor and let it run for about 5-minutes until a creamy smooth, liquidy, peanut butter.

Stir in the salt, sugar, honey, and mix. And, that's it!

Store the peanut butter at room temperature or in a refrigerator where it can last for several weeks.

I have to say, it is incredibly delicious.

If you've made it before, this is old hat, however, if you've never looked into making homemade peanut butter, now you know how easy it really is.