The current forecast is showing somewhat cooler temperatures for this Memorial Day Weekend, prompting some people to think "indoors" for things to do.

Here are 5 very enjoyable holiday weekend things to do, that don't require sunshine and 83 degrees.

5. Illusionist Leon Etienne "In Person" at the Strand Theatre in Old Forge

It's been a long time coming, but Illusionist Leon Etienne who's appeared around the world and on several national television programs, including NBC's America's Got Talent, will actually be performing in front of a live audience this weekend. With current NYS social distancing guidelines, The Strand Theatre can seat about 160 people per show and Leon says he's all-in and ready to put on a much awaiting show in front of real people. Etienne says the show will be family friendly, 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights and tickets are available online at OldForgeMagic.com.

Courtesy of Leon Etienne

4. Munson William Proctor Arts Institute in Utica

Add a bit of culture to your activities this weekend with a visit to the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in Utica. Paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, works on paper, and new media, are among the treasured artwork. Check out the talented student work in the Community Arts Exhibition, which is a multimedia show currently on view in the PrattMWP Gallery through June 17. The Terrace Cafe by O'Conners is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3. The museum is open 10-5 Friday and Saturday and 1-5 on Sunday.

WIBX Stock Photo

3.Herkimer Diamond Mines and KOA Campground Resort

Some say, mining for Herkimer Diamonds is actually more enjoyable when temperatures are a little cooler. After all, there's no shade in the mines so temperatures in the 60s and low 70s allows you to avoid the upcoming summer heat.

courtesy of Herkimer Diamonds

2. The Utica Zoo

The Utica Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m..

TSM

1. The Lake House at Sylvan Beach and the Turning Stone Resort and Casino

There's plenty to do indoors at the Oneida Nation's properties in Sylvan Beach and Verona. Restaurants, slots and table games are open with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Turning Stone's golf courses are also open for the season.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Some other honorable mentions for the weekend include the Vernon Downs Casino Hotel, which has special hours for Memorial Day Weekend and vaccinated patrons need not wear a mask. Howe Caverns boasts the steady temperature of 52 degrees as you travel 156 ft. below the Earth's surface. Tickets must be purchased online in-advance and Memorial Day hours are 10-5 Friday through Monday. The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown offers timed ticketing and regular summer hours beginning this weekend. The Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota is open Monday and Friday 10-5 and Saturday and Sunday from 10 'til 4.

If you're willing to brave the weather this weekend and head out on the water with your boat for some fishing, the redesigned Hinkley Boat Launch might be an option. The 2021 season of operation opens up on Friday.