Emergency Crews Respond to Turning Stone Construction Accident

Update: Five people were injured when a construction elevator collapsed as it was being dismantled by workers Tuesday afternoon. The injured were treated at local hospitals. No other information is available.

Emergency crews responded to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday following what is being called an industrial accident.

Witnesses say the accident happened at the construction site of the Turning Stone's expansion, specifically the new Crescent Hotel in Verona.

Oneida County 911:

ACCIDENT INDUSTRIAL

Verona Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance, Vernon Fire Department, Westmoreland Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Services, New York State Police (Oneida)

Very few details are currently available but witnesses say it looks as if a crane had tipped over and ambulances are lined up at the construction site. Reports say at least 5 people have been injured.

The Turning Stone released the following statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier today at a construction site on our campus involving multiple injuries.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and we are working closely with emergency personnel to support their response.

We will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Check back for updates.

