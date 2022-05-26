Recently Convicted in Utica Murder, Inmate Assaults Guard at Oneida County Jail: Sheriff Says
A man who was just sentenced earlier this week in the so called Utica barbershop murder is set to face new charges after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer at the Oneida County Jail.
That's according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol who says one of his guards was punched in the face and head several times by Hakim Muhammad on Wednesday. The alleged incident came just one day after the 20-year-old Muhammad was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison in connection with the murder of Lemeke Pittman, who was shot to death in a Utica barbershop in May of 2021.
Maciol says the corrections officer was transported to Oneida Hospital where he was treated for his injuries then released.
Officials say the assault is being investigated by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit. Maciol says because the investigation is ongoing, the name of the officer, the circumstances surrounding the assault and the extent of the CO's injuries are not being released at this time.AUTHOR'S NOTE:
13 Hilariously Bad Reviews of New York State Parks
May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
$60M Castle with Moat and Rising Towers Just 90 Outside of New York
8 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Central New York
21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken
[carbongallery id="6225ec51cbd4b2073b225a3e]