An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.

Maciol says the officers were able to disarm the inmate before the taser could be deployed. However, one officer was injured in the fight and had to be taken to an area hospital. The correctional officer was treated and released for the injury.

The 28-year-old Cruz-Raison now faces new charges of Assault in the Second Degree (a class D felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree (a Class D Felony), and Menacing in the First Degree (a Class E Felony).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2023 Since January 1, 2023, these 16 children have gone missing in the state of New York.

10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York In 2021 Where are the 10 cheapest places to live in our state? HomeSnacks looked at the 167 largest cities in New York and ranked them based on several factors of “affordability.”

Here were the 10 cheapest places to live in New York State for 2021:





[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2023 Since January 1, 2023, these 16 children have gone missing in the state of New York.