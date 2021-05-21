Are dandelions popping up out of nowhere all over your lawn? We have a few simple tips to try without using chemicals, or you could give up and make some wine or add the greens to your salad.

The dandelion is a perennial flower that thrives in poor soil and spreads rapidly. The yellow flowers bloom in the spring, and when the dandelion matures, it turns into a puffball of seeds that are carried away by the breeze. We didn't realize the dandelion is non-native to the area and is considered an invasive species.

Susan E Campbell

Any invasive species is tough to get rid of, especially without dangerous chemicals, so we will focus on prevention. These tips won't completely rid your yard of the weeds, but they will help.

Do Not Rake Grass Clippings:

Leave the grass clippings alone. They will act as a mulch and snuff out the dandelions.

Beware Of How Short You Mow Your Lawn:

Mowing your grass too short encouraged weed growth, while longer grass will help to choke out dandelions.

Study Your Lawn:

Where are stubborn patches of dandelions? In the poor soil spots? You should add some grass seed to thin spots in sunny areas and where the grass is dying.

No Raking Leaves In The Fall:

Just like the grass clippings, leaves will act as a mulch and stop weed growth.

Try A Natural Weed Killer Solution:

Playful Pooch says an effective vinegar solution of 1 gallon of white vinegar, 1 cup of sale, and 1 tsp of dishwashing liquid works as an effective and safe week killer. Spray the mixture on offending weeds to kill them without harming your dogs, kids, or other pets.

Susan E Campbell

On the other hand, there are some positive reasons to keep dandelions around. First, kids love to blow the fluff while unknowingly helping to spread the weed. Lol. Dandelions are nutritious. Morning Chores says, "dandelions contain compounds that have been shown to control blood sugar, lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and combat inflammation." You can drink it. Dandelions are used in tea and wine, and greens can be used in salad.

