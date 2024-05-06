Bill Keeler’s Wife, Ali Destroys Him After Mispronunciation

It's hard to believe it's been 26 years since Bill and Allison "Ali" Keeler were on the radio together at ROCK 107 - but it actually has been that long. Alison was the Executive Producer of the Keeler Show in the late 90s, and some believe she might still serve in that role, despite the fact that she's been a local school teacher for the last 24 years.

Recently, while Bill was reading a live commercial for Daylight Donuts and their new Matcha Green Tea Latte, he kept referring to the new popular drink as a "MatchI [sic] Green Tea" Latte, pronounced "MAHT-chee" green tea. After a few weeks, Alison had heard enough and moved to correct him.

"By the way, Matcha has been around for a long time. According to a popular Matcha green tea distributor, Matcha, or green tea powder, can trace its origins back to the Tang Dynasty in China. This dynasty spanned the 7th to the 10th centuries, and this is when the practice of creating matcha as we know it today was first documented."

Still, this was clearly a tea that Bill was unaware of. That was his first mistake. The second mistake was deciding to call Alison on to the radio to correct the error. Here's where the former producer came out in her, as she owned the conversation. Listen to the clip from last week here via YouTube. It has a little bit of a throwback feel to the old days of Utica-Rome radio.

By the way, the new Matcha Latte is one of some 15 flavors of Latte available at Daylight Donuts in the Village of New Hartford.

Guest writer: Chris Goodman

