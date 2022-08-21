Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment

A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave.

Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the City of Troy, Albany, Watervliet, the Watervliet Arsenal, the city of Cohoes and Green Island. The building was evacuated and at least one person was rescued from the first floor, according to News 10. A cat was also rescued from the fire and given oxygen then taken to a vet. Based on the photos below, the cat appears to be ok and they are trying to reunite it with its owner.

The building's owner, Jeff Buell of Redburn Development, told the Times Union he could see the smoke from ten miles away. Meanwhile, Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said it took almost 90 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control:

When we began fire operations, the fire had already manifested itself throughout several areas of the building and because of that, you can gauge the head start it had.

The building contains 41 units, dozens of people are said to be displaced. The Red Cross is helping those by putting them up in nearby motels. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet, but the investigation continues. Early reports say the building is not a total loss. The Times Union says some residents were seen returning to the building on Saturday morning, presumably to collect any items that survived the blaze.

Special thanks to Sidewinder Photography on Facebook for the photos

