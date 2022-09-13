55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP
Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors.
Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
A recent operation to check ID compliance at 18 Mohawk Valley location in Oneida and Herkimer counties found a whopping 55%, or 10 of the 18 checked, were not in compliance, police said.
In Oneida County, three of the alleged violators were in Rome, and two in Boonville, police said.
- Rome Mini Mart 1327 Floyd Ave Rome
- Rome Dairy Money Mart 603 N. James St Rome
- CK Smoke Shop 5819 Rome Taberg Rd. Rome
- NC Smoke Shop 13187 State Route 12 Boonville
- Z1 Smoke Shop 13410 State Route 12 Boonville
As a results the following were charged with endangering the welfare of a child:
- Yousef M. Alaodyi, age 18 from Rome, NY
- Ezzaddin A. Al-Ahmar, age 44 from Rome, NY
- Aadil Tahiri, age 38 from Boonville, NY
- Adnan H. Almahen, age 28 from Rome, NY
- Marie T. Mitchell, age 69 from Rome, NY
Meanwhile in Herkimer County, another five business are accused of failing the compliance check, including two Sam's Deli and Grocery locations:
- Liberty Smokeland 62 Central Ave Ilion
- MK Smoke Shop 4 W. Main St Mohawk
- AMS Smoke Shop 107 N. Prospect St Herkimer
- Sam’s Deli & Grocery 275 N. Main St Herkimer
- Sam’s Deli & Grocery 15 Furnace St Little Falls
The following were charged with endandering the welfare of a child, police said:
- Hesham A. Albaadani, age 35 from Ilion, NY
- Sultan M. Shami, age 33 from Utica, NY
- Amadou C. N’Diaye, age 35 from Herkimer, NY
- Haroun F. Ali, age 23 from Utica, NY
- Nooh S. Alomari, age 31 from Little Falls, NY
State Police said these businesses were in line with state law, prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vapes to minors, troopers said.
- R&B Tobacco 147 Main St Frankfort
- Zoomin Smoke 58 Colonial Circle Ilion
- East Main Deli and Convenience 6 E. Main St Ilion
- Herkimer Tobacco Shop 301 S. Washington St Herkimer
- Yorkville Smoke Shop 200 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville
- West Dominick Market 418 W. Dominick St Rome
- Iron Lung 8863 Turin Rd Rome
- Camden Gourmet Deli and Smokeshop 54 Main St Camden
The legal age for vapes, including liquid nicotine and e-cigarettes, is 21.
Police said additional arrests are pending. Troopers were assisted in the operation by Rome Police Department, Yorkville Police Department, New York Mills Police Department, Boonville Police Department, Herkimer Police Department, Frankfort Police Department, Ilion Police Department, Mohawk Police Department, and the City of Little Falls Police Department, troopers said.
