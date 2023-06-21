Crackdown on Flavored Vape Sales to Minors in Syracuse Area Results in Several Arrests
Similar to operations that target the sale of alcohol to minors, several police agencies have targeted shops in CNY to check compliance regarding the sale of flavored vapes those under the age of 21.
"The sale of flavored nicotine vape products to minors is not only a violation of the law but also poses serious health risks to our youth. These products contain addictive substances that can have detrimental effects on the developing brains and overall well-being of young individuals," according to a news release following the arrests from New York State Police.
Unlike NYSP operations regarding alcohol compliance, troopers did not indicate which, if any, shops were found to be in compliance with the law. However, they did announce the arrest of five people for violation of the law.
The names and charges are listed below:
- Al-Walid Sharaf Addin, age 18 from Solvay, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree. Arrested at Solvay Convenience and Deli, 2909 Milton Ave. Solvay.
- Georges Betoubam, age 25 from Syracuse, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree. Arrested at Smokeline Convenience, 527 Charles Ave, Solvay
- Skylar E. Fothingham, age 20 from Minoa, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree. Arrested at Minoa Puff Joy, 93 Hulbert St. Minoa
- Sajjad Kadhim, age 21 from Liverpool, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree. Arrested at Cicero Smoke Shop 8033 Brewerton Rd. Cicero
- Houssein K. El Khaliva, age 28 from Syracuse, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree. Arrested at Power Exotic Vape, 901 N. Main St. North Syracuse.
The effort included law enforcement personnel from several CNY agencies in addition to state police. Among them, officials from the Village of Solvay Police Department, the Town of Cicero Police Department, the Town of Manlius Police Department.