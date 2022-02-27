6 Ontario Things New Yorkers Are Excited to See

It's been tricky getting across the US-Canadian border because of COVID, and New Yorkers can't wait to be bale to visit again.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic closed our international borders, it really put a damper on border towns like Buffalo and Niagara Falls. I cannot wait until I'm able to run through the six with my woes again.

There are so many things that are happening in Canada in the next few weeks and months that we want to experience. The Fallsview Casino has new entertainment coming, Niagara Falls ComicCon is back on, and I've even heard a rumor that Caribana is going to be back as well.

Now, with the recent announcement from the Canadian Government about relaxing some of their border crossing rules, the hope to check out some of these things might be that much closer to becoming a reality.

So if it does happen, here are 7 things that I think New Yorkers are going to one to visit first.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

One of the top vacation spots in Lower Ontario, Niagara-on-the-Lake is on the southwestern tip of Lake Ontario and is right across the Niagara River from Youngstown, New York, and Old Fort Niagara.

Crystal Beach

One of the best beaches on Lake Erie, Crystal Beach is a go-to spot for Canadians and New Yorkers wanting to get away and soak up some of the summer sunshine.

Clifton Hill

Shops, games, amusement rides, restaurants, and just steps away from the might Niagara Falls, Clifton Hill is a top tourist spot in Ontario and a frequent place where New Yorkers just go to hang out and have fun.

Canada's Wonderland

One of the best Amusement Parks in this part of North America, Canada's Wonderland has to be very close to the top of the list of places to visit when we can make it back over.

Great Wolf Lodge

This place is my son's favorite water park and he has literally begged me for 2 years to go back. It's the first place we're going my boy, the first place.

CN Tower

I love walking around downtown Toronto, heading into Roundhouse Park, and then taking the elevator some 1,151 feet in the air to look out from the observation deck at Lake Ontario and New York State.

Peppermints

Come on, I know I am not the only person who misses going to the, uhm, ballet? Yeah, Ballet!

What are some places in Ontario that you cannot wait to visit once you can travel into Canada?

Comic Con Niagara Falls, Ontario

