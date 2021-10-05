Check your tickets. We have a winner. Actually, we have several third-place Powerball winning tickets sold in New York.
The big winning jackpot ticket worth almost $700 million was sold in California. But 6 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 came from New York.
You better check your winning Powerball numbers to see if you may be one of the lucky ones. The winning Powerball numbers for the Monday, October 4 drawing were:
12-22-54-66-69 + 15
5 winning second place tickets for $1 million were sold in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia.
Take 5 Top Winners in Syracuse & Rochester
It may not be as big as the Powerball, but there were several Take 5 winners too. One in Syracuse and one in Rochester for the October 3 Take 5 drawing. The winning tickets were sold at: Kinney Drugs located at 307 Nottingham Road in SyracuseCFM NO. 33-054 located at 1430 N Clinton Avenue in RochesterRamar Food Cetner located at 144-05 243RD Street in RosedaleMineola Smoke and Card located at 428 Jericho Turnpike in MineolaS&B Joy located at 177 W Main Street in Sherman
The winning Take 5 numbers were:
1-4-16-18-19
Each winning ticket is worth $7,767.50. It's not millions but it's better than nothing.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
