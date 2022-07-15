Someone Bought A Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket in Oneida, New York

Did you buy a Take 5 lottery ticket recently? More specifically, did you buy a ticket in Oneida for the July 13 drawing? If so, you could be a rolling in some cash as a big winner.

The New York State Lottery announced that a top-winning ticket was sold in Oneida at Kwik Fill located at 129 North Main Street. Did you go there to get your ticket? You need to check your ticket for the following winning numbers:

1, 6, 11, 32, 36.

How much was the winning ticket worth? $36,909

Imagine what you could do with that money. You could put a great down payment on a house, you could buy a car, you could take a really incredible summer vacation. Granted, it's not life changing money exactly, but I'm sure it would be a big help to whoever the lucky winner is.

You can find all the winning number for any drawing at nylottery.ny.gov/all-winning-numbers.

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

