State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the Memorial Day weekend to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving.

The enforcement campaign began today and will run through June 1.

"This Memorial Day weekend, please honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to guarantee our freedom by making smart, safe choices on our roads and highways," Governor Cuomo said. "Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous and puts lives at risk. Please act responsibly and don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking."

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Troopers will be using both marked patrol car and unmarked vehicles.

"State Troopers and our local law enforcement partners will be highly visible this weekend, targeting impaired and reckless drivers. If your weekend plans include alcohol, assign a designated driver, or make other plans for a safe ride home. We will have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others," said State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen.

The initiative is partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2020, Troopers arrested 203 people for driving while impaired, issued 8,907 total tickets, and investigated 457 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities.