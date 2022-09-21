Made In Utica Hosting 6th Annual Downtown Getdown &#8211; Here&#8217;s What We Know

Made In Utica Hosting 6th Annual Downtown Getdown – Here’s What We Know

Mercury Aerial Photography

It's back!  Made In Utica is returning with a walkable music and arts festival in Utica. Get ready for the 6th Annual Downtown Getdown.

The Downtown Getdown is a way that Made in Utica highlights just a few of the incredible things that the Utica area has to offer - featuring music, art and local vendors throughout Handshake.City, Bagg’s Square and Downtown Utica. It's all taking place on Saturday, September 24.

Downtown Getdown Schedule of Events:

9am: Yoga in the Park with Sara Miller Yoga

10am-6pm: Vendor Marketplace featuring Utica Vintage Club
10am-2pm: Touch A Truck with Utica Fire Department presented by MVP Health Care
1130am: Helicopter Landing from Mercy Flight

12pm-2pm: Street Hockey with Utica University Pioneers Men’s Hockey Team

2pm-6pm: Local music showcase presented by AmeriCU Credit Union
* 2pm: Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs
* 3pm: Carson Murphy Band
* 4pm: Pepper on the Salad
* 5pm: Seth and Nash

There will also be food trucks and craft beer on site all day from Main Meats, The Healthy Choice Food Truck, Woodland Farm Brewery and Baggs Square Brewery.

Did we mention the best part of this event - that it is FREE to attend, is family and dog friendly? Forecast wise this weekend, Saturday is going to be the perfect day to be out and about embracing our incredible city and all that it offers us.

There's also a food drive raffle, where you can bring a donation to support the Utica Food Pantry and get a chance to win a prize!

 

Need more info? You'll find it on the Facebook event page.

