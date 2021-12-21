The Tailor And The Cook Restaurant To Relocate To 311 Main Street

One of Utica’s most popular restaurants will be moving, albeit just down the street.

The Tailor and the Cook will be expanding and relocating to the former Utica Children’s Museum building at 311 Main Street on Bagg's Square.

The restaurant, which opened in February of 2012, will remain in its current location at 94 Genesee Street and operate as normal until late Fall of 2022.

The restaurant will be part of an extensive rehabilitation project at the former Children's Museum which will also include multiple luxury loft apartments.

The relocating of the restaurant is a partnership between The Tailor and the Cook and Mohawk Valley Garden.

“I am so excited for our new home at 311 Main,” expressed owner and founder of Tailor and the Cook Tim Hardiman. “I want to be sure that everyone knows that while the restaurant is growing in size and stature, The Tailor and the Cook brand will continue to shine through.”

The Tailor and the Cook has built its foundation on supporting local farmers and producers, and that will remain the cornerstone of the business.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a group of such talented people who all genuinely care about our community and its development,” said Mohawk Valley Garden CEO Robert Esche. “This is an expansion and rehabilitation project that we are all extremely passionate about and look forward to that sentiment being reflected in the design and details at The Tailor and the Cook and 311 Main Street.”

The Tailor and the Cook was named in the Top 100 Restaurants in America and the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America by OpenTable.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

Chef's Express Bakery Opens In Downtown Utica The grand opening of Chef’s Express on Genesee Street in Utica recently took place.The bakery provides raining for people supported by the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter.