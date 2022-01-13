Rome Woman Charged In Two Separate Robberies

A Rome woman has been arrested for two separate robberies in the City of Rome

Rome Police say 30-year-old Camille Dyous allegedly entered OJ’s Smoke Shop on South James Street on September 16 of last year, displayed what appeared to be a firearm and fled with cash, cigarettes and cell phones.

Police say on November 19, Dyous entered Bill’s Variety Store on West Thomas Street, again displayed what appeared to be firearm and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dyous is charged with two counts of robbery and police say more charges are possible.

Meanwhile, Rome Police continue to look for suspects in two separate bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery in the last several weeks.

A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to rob the NBT Bank on Black River Boulevard on December 21.

The suspect left the bank without any cash.

The same NBT Bank location was robbed on December 28, with the suspect fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery happened at the same bank on January 7.

The suspect presented the teller a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police haven’t said if the robberies are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rome Police at (315) 339-7712 or leave a tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

