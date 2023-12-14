Marshalls in Rome Evacuated after Customer Threatens to Blow up Store

What kind of person threatens to bomb a Marshalls?

Rome Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to an urgent scene this week after an angry customer called in a bomb threat. Why? Apparently, she wasn't satisfied with the service.

Store Evacuated

According to authorities, a disgruntled woman called the Marshalls in Rome on December 11 around six in the evening. During the phone call, the woman allegedly complained about the service before drastically escalating things to the point people were forced to flee the store.

Courtesy Google Street View Courtesy Google Street View loading...

Police say the woman told the employee on the other line that she would blow up the store and allegedly alluded she hid a bomb somewhere on the premises. Taking the matter seriously, Marshalls evacuated all customers from the grounds and called police.

Officers from both Rome Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 unit responded to the scene to conduct a sweep of the store. It was soon found that there were no explosive devices on the premises.

Shoppers were allowed to return once the all clear was given and they were able to purchase the items left in their carts.

Who Did It?

Police are currently investigating the bizarre yet terrifying incident. At this time, there have been no arrests stemming from the incident, nor charges.

No information has been provided if there is a person of interest.

However, in the age of smartphones, cell towers and reverse dialing, it can be assumed that it's only a matter of time before this criminal is led away in handcuffs.

Overall: Someone threatened to blow up a Marshalls because their pride was wounded. They soon will realize that pride cometh before the fall... and jail bars.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State According to Road Snacks, New York isn't just one of the dumbest states in the nation - they claim to have found the top 10 dumbest cities in the Empire State.

As for what determines a "dumb" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the largest population of those who never finished high school. The survey used Census data and "scientific stuff" from other "legitimate" sources to find the 10 areas with the highest concentration of high school dropouts.

Road Snacks argues that not finishing high school puts one at a significant disadvantage in life. The study adds that the areas with the highest percentage of adults without a high school degree should shine a light on the state as a whole.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the dumbest in New York State. That said, the company is not calling these cities "dumb" - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan