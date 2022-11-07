The latest polling on candidate support in New York's 22nd Congressional District has the race within four-points. However, the results from the Spectrum News/Sienna polling show a dramatic swing among Independent voters.

Conducted on November 4, the survey finds Democrat Francis Conole leading 46%-42% over Republican Brandon Williams. That's down from his 45%-40% advantage according to the same poll in late September. There is a drastic change in the poll's findings among Independent voters.

The September 22 canvass found Williams ahead 51%-28% among Independents, but trailing 45%-39% last week.

Speaking with WIBX 950 on Monday, just hours before polls open on Election Day, each candidate made a final pitch to NY-22 voters:

via BrandonWilliamsforCongressNY22.com via BrandonWilliamsforCongressNY22.com loading...

"I have never been in politics before. I stood up just to serve, very much like Glen Younkin- very much inspired by his message a year ago. It was a different lane, not the Trump lane, not the Bush lane....The truth is, we need better leadership. That's why I'm standing up," Williams said.

Meanwhile, Conole left voters with this message in support of Democrats, touting the transportation bill and the CHIPS legislation that Conole said is allowing high tech manufacturing return to CNY, instead of going to China.

via ConoleforCongress.com via ConoleforCongress.com loading...

"I'm not a politician. I'm not coming into this with any extreme partisan agenda...I'm a 20 year veteran that has served on the ground in Iraq. I'm here for the working people because I come from a family of working people," Conole said.

Listen to the interviews in their entirety here.

The same survey took a look at the New York Gubernatorial race and it showed things trending in the wrong director for Republican Lee Zeldin. After showing the currently Long Island Congressman with a 3-point advantage over Democrat Kathy Hochul six weeks ago, the polling reflects a six-point swing with Hochul ahead by three, 48%-45%.

