This Near Three Million Dollar New York Luxury Home is Any Wine Lover’s Dream

Do you ever just browse through real estate websites just to be able to say, "oh, I wish I could afford that..." and then you just keep scrolling aimlessly? I like to think that I'll be in a place in my life where I can live in the most beautiful houses. Aim high, right?

This beautiful house in Stillwater, New York is just nine miles away from the Saratoga Race Track and is absolutely remarkable. In fact, if you're someone who loves drinking a glass of wine (or two, or the whole bottle) there's a really incredible wine cellar. It's temperature and humidity controlled, and can store 1,600 bottles.

The house its self is four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms with some pretty remarkable features. The expansive living room has both a wood burning fireplace and a linear fireplace to keep you all snuggled and warm during Upstate New York winters.

That's not all...

Additional features include 12' ceilings, Granby granite, Bosche, Miele, Wolfe and Subzero appliances. 1st and 2nd floor master suites.

There's also a firepit and a cute little cabin on the property that I can see someone spending some time in when they need just a few minutes of peace and quiet.

It's an absolute dream if you ask me, but the price is definitely a pretty penny. If you're interested in this home, it's going to cost you approximately $2,899,000.00. With taxes and fees, the estimated monthly cost to make this your own home is $17,598.

Check out the walk in closet: between that and the wine cellar, I think I'm in love.

Would you want to live here? Let us know inside our station app and keep scrolling to see all the photos inside.

