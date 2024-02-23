Rent One of the World’s Most Over-the-Top Airbnbs in Upstate New York

One Airbnb listing in Upstate New York is so extravagant, it made the list of the world's top 10 most outrageous listings.

The Travel Channel is out with its top 10 Airbnbs from across the globe. Locations include the Veluvana Owl Bamboo House in Bali, Indonesia and the Casa Acantilado in Andalusia, Spain.

They also recommended a unique property in Upstate New York.

Now that it's time to start thinking about fun spring and summer getaways, New Yorkers might want to try something a little different. Like a castle.

Nestled right by Lake George, the sprawling and fairy tale-like Highlands Castle is open for booking.

The Travel Channel raved:

Fit for royalty, this castle home overlooks Lake George and looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. There are two bedroom suites and a great hall you have to see to believe. Although this castle looks secluded in the mountains, it's actually only three minutes away from downtown Bolton Landing, where you can grab your groceries, go shopping, and try plenty of outdoor activities. The host has two other castles on the property, so you can try to book them all if you have a larger group in need of their own palaces.

Amenities include Wifi, heat or central air conditioning, privacy, parking, a dedicated workspace, and the building's owners are on premises so they are there to assist should anything come up.

The host's names are John and Yvonne, who built the property from the ground up, and they've been renting their castle since 2010 to adventurous couples and more.

For those thinking that this place will be the perfect venue for a family getaway, reunion, wedding, or more, then you may need to secure your booking sooner rather than later.

It is currently one of the most loved homes on Airbnb, with an overall rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

Currently, the basic rental fee is $1,790 per night.

