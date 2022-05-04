90’s Artist With Memorable Song Set To Perform In New York

Let's hope he doesn't break your heart, your achy breaky heart when he performs in the Finger Lakes.

He Was Viral Before Going Viral Was Cool

If the above didn't give it away, Billy Ray Cyrus is who is coming to perform in New York. He got his career started with a bang when he released his first studio album, Some Gave All, in 1992. All of that happened because of one song, Achy Breaky Heart.

Sing along when he performs at Del Lago in Waterloo on June 23rd.

In pop culture, this song did wonders for Cyrus and his career. Even 30 years later, odds are you still know the words. Oddly enough, this isn't the biggest hit Cyrus was a part of, that would actually be a not-so-country song, "Old Town Road" by rapper Lil Nas X.

He later would move on to songwriting and even acting. In acting, he has appeared in some movies along with his daughter's show Hannah Montana, which just like Achy Breaky Heart was equally as popular in the late 2000s.

In recent weeks, Cyrus has been in the news, but not for the greatest of topics. Instead, the headlines all read of his 28-year wife, Tish, requesting a divorce. Read more about that here.

Tickets to see Billy Ray Cyrus at Del Lago in Waterloo haven't gone on sale yet, but they will on May 6th. For more on tickets and where to purchase them, click here.

