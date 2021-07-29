Holy Cannoli! Delicious Loaded Milkshakes You Have to Try at Least Once

Holy Cannoli! Look at those delicious milkshakes you have to try at least once. They are served up at a Central New York diner that's been around for nearly 60 years.

Connie's loaded milkshakes are a popular treat people drive from mile around to enjoy. There are 5 staples to choose from along with limited edition milkshakes to celebrate the holidays at Connie's Diner in Waterloo, New York.

Connie Caratozzolo worked as a chef at Hobart College and always dreamed of owning a restaurant. In 1989 she decided to approach the owner of Chick's Diner about selling. Although the 1963 cafe wasn't for sale, the owner accepted Connie's offer.

Connie, along with her son Carmen and daughter Maryann, make the sauces and gravies from family recipes handed down through the generations. Connie’s husband Frank makes the homemade pies between working in construction.

You can try the gravies, sauces, pies and loaded milkshakes at Connie'd Diner, located at 205 East Main Street in Waterloo, New York, just an hour and a half from Utica.

I'll be making the drive just for the loaded cinnamon roll coffee milkshake. Which one would you choose?

