Another Country Legend Is Now Coming To Del Lago This Summer

Country fans are going to be excited to see who else is coming to Central New York this summer.

Martina-McBride-Hurricane-Relief Rick Kern, Getty Images loading...

Del Lago Resort and Casino is proud to welcome multi-Grammy nominated artist Martina McBride to The Vine. She'll be taking the stage as part of her summer tour on Friday, August 12th at 8:00pm.

To date, McBride has sold over 18 million albums, including twenty top-10 singles and six #1 hits. She's won over 15 major music awards, including four CMA and three ACM awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. She's also got 14 Gold, 9 Platinum, 3 Double Platinum, and 2 Triple Platinum Awards under her belt.

Martina McBride CMHOF exhibit Getty Images loading...

Martina McBride

Where: Del Lago Resort and Casino - Waterloo, NY

When: Friday, August 12th, 2022

Good news for country fans, Martina McBride isn't the only artist coming to Del Lago this summer. Here's who else is coming...

clint-black-summers-coming Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Clint Black

Where: Del Lago Resort and Casino - Waterloo, NY

When: Friday, September 16th, 2022

Clint blew into the Country music back in 1989. The same year other artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Travis Tritt made their names as well. He's known for his hits like 'A Better Man', 'Like the Rain', and 'When I Said I Do'.

Tickets are available online on The Vine at Del Lago's website.

