You Could Be “Chillin’ It” When Cole Swindell Plays Near Central New York

We're starting to see quite a few concerts announced for 2022, this one is totally worth the whiskey.

If you're excited about the many shows we've seen announced for coming to New York next year, let's add another artist to the list. Cole Swindell. Swindell will be coming to del Lago's Vine Showroom in Waterloo, NY on April 1st, next year. Tickets aren't on sale as of yet but come this Friday, December 17th at 10 am, they will be available to the public.

Cole Swindell has risen quite fast in the country music scene over the last decade. Nearly 10 years ago you were hearing him on the radio with his first single, "Chillin' It". That song helped Swindell rise as it hit number one on the country charts in July 2013. Since then he has released another 6 singles that also have hit the top spot on the charts.

Cole Swindell #1's

"Chillin' It"

"Hope You Get Lonely Tonight"

"Ain't Worth The Whiskey"

"You Should Be Here"

"Middle Of A Memory"

"Love You Too Late"

"Single Saturday Night"

Another accomplishment that Cole Swindell has to his credit is his 2015 win for New Artist of The Year at the Acadamy of Country Music Awards. Obviously, it is going to be a blast early on next year seeing Swindell perform just outside Central New York. Also, as we see the 2022 concert calendar start to fill up, seeing Cole Swindell live certainly will be a priority for many in CNY.

Come Friday morning at 10 am, you can purchase tickets for the April 1st show here.

