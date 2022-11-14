Viral 91-Year-Old Buffalo Bills Fan’s Epic Reaction is Must See

She was all of us. We thought we had it won. After a super dramatic last few minutes of the 4th quarter, SOMEHOW the Buffalo Bills were looking like they were about to win the game. They had a big stop at the goal line. 2 seconds left on the clock. We were excited.

This 91-year-old fan was all of us when that happened. Take a look at the video below. Absolutely awesome.

I am sure in her lifetime she has seen enough Buffalo Bills heartbreak. The Bills blew their 17-point lead in the second half and ended up losing to the Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in overtime.