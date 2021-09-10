9/11 Museum Sets Somber Tone For Mourning, Healing And To Never Forget

This week, my wife and I visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, just days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington D.C..

On the morning of September 11th, 19 foreign hijackers overtook 4 passenger planes and hit 3 targets: the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.. A fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, PA, after passengers rose up against the terrorists, which ultimately forced the plane to crash, killing everyone on board.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum near 1 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan commemorates the September 11, 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 people, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which killed six.

We walked through the museum in silence, like everyone else. It was incredibly impactful and sad, but something we all must remember. Both my wife and I had toured the World Trade Center before 2001. We visited the site known as Ground Zero, after the attacks and periodically visited for a glimpse as construction was underway. Now, to see the memorial and museum completed, we both could only describe it as - perfect.

The site and museum is a "must see" for everyone, especially children born after 2001. The theme at the museum during the 20th anniversary is "never forget."

