More and more people are switching out their old doorbells for RING or other video doorbell systems.

It is truly incredible what this new technology can do. Video and audio quality on these devices is so good, in some cases footage captured has helped police solve crimes.

In the gallery below, you will see some of the most bizarre images from moments captured by video doorbell and security systems in Central New York. From nosy neighbors to suspicious characters, you can see it all below.

If you have any images you've captured on your video doorbell, please email the images or video to Andrew@wibx950.com.

