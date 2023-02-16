92 Fugitives Arrested During Sting By U.S. Marshals In Buffalo
The United States Marshals Service arrested 92 fugitives in Buffalo as a part of a targeted operation. The arrests were made as part of Operation North Star II, which took place in 10 cities, including Buffalo, as well as Puerto Rico.
U.S. Marshals captured a total of more than 800 fugitives total - in Buffalo, as well as Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Oakland, California; and Puerto Rico. The month-long operation was aimed at combating violent crime in the cities, which have a significant number of murders and shootings.
According to WIVB, 92 fugitives were taken into custody in Buffalo and Western New York. The 833 fugitives apprehended in the 10 cities and Puerto Rico include alleged violent criminals, sex offenders, and gang members.
ONS II focused on fugitives wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault. ONS II investigators prioritized their efforts to include individuals using firearms in their crimes, or who exhibited risk factors associated with violence.
During the 30-day sting that took place in January 2023, Marshals arrested:
- 95 individuals wanted for homicide
- 70 individuals wanted for robbery
- 98 individuals wanted for weapons offenses
- 200 individuals wanted for assault
- 68 individuals wanted for sexual assault
In addition to the arrests, they seized 181 guns, over $229,000 in cash, and more than 160 kilograms of illegal drugs. Ronald Davis, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, said,
The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime. The success of ONS II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims.