‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!

There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!

These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!

In fact, it is believed that nearly half of the world's population of these cool-looking critters are living in Upstate New York.

While these white deer may be beautiful to look at, they're saddled with a disadvantage over other deer who have a more traditional, brownish color.

Their bright white coats make it difficult to hide, and since they travel in herds, one would think they'd be gone by now, but instead, Upstate NY has the largest population of white deer anywhere in the world.

Where are they?

These deer are indigenous to Seneca, NY about 3 hours west of Albany. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester, while they may roam a bit, they pretty much stay in one area. The Seneca white deer live within the confines of the former Seneca Army Depot in Seneca County, New York.

Recently, a woman from Upstate New York shared images she took of the leucistic deer spending the day eating, socializing, and relaxing. She posted it to a Wildlife Facebook Group, and her caption simply read:

"Just beautiful, what a blessing."

We agree.

Contrary to belief, they are not albino deer -they're called leucistic. These deer possess a dominant gene that is passed from generation to generation that keeps their coat very white.

It is believed that in the 1950s. GI's on the Army base were instructed to NOT shoot the white deer, and as a result, they've grown in population. Sources say that of the 700 in the world, 300 of them are in Seneca Falls.

300 of these Majestic White Deer Live in Upstate NY!