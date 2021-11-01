A Century Of Serving The Community, United Way Of The Mohawk Valley Marks 100 Years
The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is celebrating its 100th birthday.
The local United Way was founded on November 1, 1921.
A number of local dignitaries and business leaders joined United Way officials on Monday morning, November 1, 2021, to mark the occasion.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vince Bono presented proclamations to United Way President and CEO Erin Gutierrez Matt.
Matt says the United Way's value to the community today is the ability to identify the community's toughest challenges, develop solutions and work together to turn those solution into action.
As part of its 100 year celebration, the United Way will be recognizing 100 local heroes who have made an impact in the community.
You can nominate your unsung hero at unitedwaymv.org/100.
Other ways the United Way is commemorating 100 years:
The Workforce Campaign's 100th Birthday Challenge.
Businesses who complete all ten challenges by May 1, 2022 will receive a special gift and recognition.
United Way Branded Apparel
Community members can show their support for United Way MV by shopping for branded apparel on the online store. Orders will be accepted through November 22, 2021. A portion of the proceeds will benefit United Way.
Utica Coffee's United Way 100th Birthday Blend
A special Utica Coffee United Way Birthday Blend to hit the shelves this November!
You'll be able to pick up a bag at either of the Utica Coffee locations.. A portion of the proceeds from each bag purchased at Utica Coffee will benefit the United Way.
100th Birthday Party
The United Way will also be hosting its 100th birthday party on June 10 of next year at the FX Matt Brewery.
