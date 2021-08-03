State lawmakers are responding to the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that found Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie:

"We have received the Attorney General's 168 page report containing findings of sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Cuomo. The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office. The report has been forwarded to the members of the Judiciary Committee as well as all members of the Assembly. We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well the legal firm we have retained to assist us. We will have more to say in the very near future."

Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt:

“Today is a sad and sobering day for all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s findings confirm and reinforce the allegations brought by the brave women who came forward against a powerful figure — that Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser, unfit to hold public office. In the wake of another devastating report, now more than ever Andrew Cuomo must resign. If he fails to do so, the legislature must immediately reconvene to take action to remove him.

While this will undoubtedly go down as a dark day in New York’s history, we must now take steps to ensure that it will also be remembered as an important turning point that restores accountability and trustworthiness to state government.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:

“As Attorney General Letitia James’ office’s investigation has confirmed, Andrew Cuomo’s behavior is abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable. I called for Gov. Cuomo to resign in March, and it is clear now, based on the information presented to the attorney general’s office and corroborated by independent counsel, Andrew Cuomo is unfit to serve in his current capacity. It is in the best interest of the people of New York state for Gov. Cuomo to immediately resign and if he refuses to do so, the Legislature should take the necessary and immediate steps to have him impeached and forcibly removed from office. The women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences must be acknowledged and commended. Only through their incredible courage have we been able to arrive at the truth.”

118th District Assemblyman Robert Smullen:

“Attorney General James conducted a thorough investigation of the governor, and the findings are what we expected. It is paramount that the state Legislature hold him accountable and remove the governor immediately through the impeachment process, as I have advocated for in the past. We as New Yorkers cannot abide by any leader that uses their power to sexually harass hard-working employees.”

121st District Assemblyman John Salka:

“The attorney general’s findings today are horrifying. Gov. Cuomo must resign immediately,” said Salka. “His actions are inexcusable; he sexually harassed multiple women, violated many state and federal laws and created a toxic work environment. I am pleased to see this was an unbiased, transparent and professional investigation. We must stand with these victims and hold the governor accountable. I am reiterating my call for the governor to resign today.”

101st District Assemblyman Brian Miller:

“I am calling for Gov. Cuomo’s immediate resignation given the now proven allegation in the attorney general’s report. If he refuses to resign, the Assembly must take immediate action to impeach. The brave women who have come forward deserve nothing less.”

22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

"Attorney General Letitia James’ report is damning and deeply disturbing. Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed young women and then created a culture of fear and intimidation to cover it up. He abused his position, broke the law, and betrayed the trust of New Yorkers. He must resign and be prosecuted immediately. We cannot have a two-tiered justice system in America, which is why his reign of criminal corruption must come to end.

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli:

"This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General's report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down."

U.S Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand:

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so. “The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment. “No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo:

“Sexual harassment should not be tolerated in any form, and I want to reiterate that the women who have made these allegations should be respected. I am in the process of reviewing the Attorney General’s extensive 165-page report. However, an initial review of the report highlights an alarming, troubling and disappointing pattern of judgement and behavior by the Governor. His behavior and the toxic work environment that has been chronicled befits a tabloid newspaper or a reality television program – not the New York’s Executive Chamber and state government."

