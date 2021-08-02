AAA New York is alerting motorists that multiple service areas on the New York State Thruway have closed as the New York Thruway Authority begins a $450 million construction project.

Phase one of the project includes 16 services areas, ten of which closed as of July 29.

The following service areas have closed for redevelopment:

Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

AAA wants travelers to know that only gas services will be available at those ten plazas.

Restrooms and food and beverage services will not be available.

To minimize disruption to travelers, the Thruway Authority says no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time.

“With a full month of summer travel ahead of us, leading up to Labor Day, the NYS Thruway is a very busy place,” explained said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Drivers should plan ahead to ensure they can obtain necessary services on their summer road trips and daily commutes.”

In 2022, work will continue at six additional service areas: Sloatsburg, Ulster, Pattersonville, Oneida, Seneca, and Scottsville. Phase two includes an additional 11 service areas with renovations expected to begin in 2023.

The total project calls for redevelopment of all 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway.

14 More Roads In The Utica-Rome Area Everyone Hates I put out a question last night on Facebook, here are the streets people commented as being the worst in the Utica-Rome area.

Check Out These Bizarre Moments Caught on CNY Ring Doorbells More and more people are switching out their old doorbells for RING or other video doorbell systems. It is truly incredible what this new technology can do. Video and audio quality on these devices is so good, in some cases footage captured has helped police solve crimes. These images are from bizarre moments captured by RING users.