Additional Exposure To Hepatitis A Linked To Rome Eatery

The Oneida County Health Department has learned of additional dates and times worked by a LaRoma’s Pizzeria employee who tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Officials say in addition to the Rome location, the employee also worked at LaRoma’s Camden location on Harden Boulevard on April 30th and May 1st.

Anyone who ate food prepared by LaRoma’s of Camden on those dates must receive preventative treatment within 14 days of exposure.

The employee worked at the Rome location from April 27th to May 4th.

Rome Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinics today from 4:00 to 7:00 and Thursday, from noon to 4:00 at Chestnut Commons.