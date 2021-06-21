Several months ago, it was announced that the diner was for sale but that it would still operate. Now, the era is officially coming to an end.

Bev's Place in Whitesboro is closing their doors for good. Bev took to the diner's Facebook page to confirm the news.

After 21 years of owning and operating the diner, I have decided to close the doors. I can’t believe it’s been that long and want to thank all of my dear friends, customers, and employees for your support, friendship, and encouragement. You are all part of so many fond and fun memories, learnings, and laughs that made this decision even tougher. I realize that, at this time in my life, I need to pour more time into my daughters. The diner is for sale, and I am sure someone will continue to serve you with great food and smiles. Sincerely, Bev

The diner has been serving up breakfast and lunch for over 20 years, and we're sad to see it go. It's bitter sweet, but we can empathize since the reason of closing the doors is for family. Family is what matters most.

Best of luck to Bev, and hopefully someone takes over the great space soon.

Looking To Invest In A Diner?

According to Pavia Real Estate, the 1950’s Silk City vintage diner, Bev’s Place, is immediately available for purchase. They are still currently operating at 372 Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro.

If you're interested in making the investment, there's 1,100 ± storage space in the lower level, a walk in cooler and it's fully equipped. It's also well maintained.

The asking price is $289,000.

If you're interested in seeing the property or making an offer, Pavia Real Estate has more information.

