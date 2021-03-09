Again No Local COVID Deaths, New Cases Remain Low

Make if five straight days that Oneida County has gone without a COVID-19 death.

As we mentioned in Monday's report, five consecutive days is the longest the county has gone without a virus-related fatality since Halloween. There were 32 new COVID positive cases added in the latest report on Tuesday. To date, Oneida County has seen 19,712 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

The active case total was down slights from the previous day, falling from 495 to 484. Monday's report marked the first time in nearly four months that county's active case number dipped below 500.

Hospitalizations among Oneida County residents was also down slightly, now at 29. Of those, 23 are at MVHS, three are at Rome Health and three more are hospitalized outside the county.

Herkimer County also reported no deaths, marking a full seven days since the last virus related death. There were just six new positive cases added in Tuesday's report. The county has seen a total of just 13 positive cases in the last three days combined.

The number of county residents requiring hospitalization for the treatment of virus decrease from eight to seven from the previous day. And, the county's active case total also fell, down to 53 from 64.

