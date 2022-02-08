Have you been craving a weekend getaway with your friends? Is one of your problems finding yourself a space that's not only big enough for everyone, but is nice enough for your standards? We found the perfect rental for you. It's modern, it's trendy and it's very big. Big enough for your whole crew.

Located in Cold Spring, New York, this Airbnb has a total of five bedrooms with three and a half baths. It sits in an area with a remarkable view of the mountains, and the windows assist perfectly in your ability to see all the different sights of the area.

Owner Marcie says this space is brand new, with state-of-the-art Viking appliances, an indoor fireplace and a firepit outside, plenty of space for entertainment with a ping-pong table and a movie theater. It's also very close to a lot of different activities.

Just over an hour from NYC, this sweet retreat is near great hiking trails, lakes, skiing, West Point, Storm King, Bear Mountain, Beacon, and more!

This split level home is 5300 square feet and is an amazing rental no matter what time of the year. One big thing for me that I find unique about this property is that they allow pets. You can bring your furry best friend along on the trip too.

There's plenty of amenities included with your stay, including a kitchen stocked with all of the cooking utensils you may need for the weekend, board games for a little bit of extra entertainment, an impressive sound system, and did we mention the ping pong table and the movie theater? Those are two features that are a huge selling point.

This Airbnb rental has 4.98 stars, and the reviews all speak for themselves. Check it out for yourself below.

This Epic New York Airbnb Is Perfectly Sized For You & Your Friends You and your friends can make allllll the memories during a weekend getaway to this Airbnb located in Cold Spring, New York. Put all your funds together and you can definitely afford it at a whopping $765 per night.

