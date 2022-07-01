Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has declared 'Al Vaughters Day' in celebration of the journalist's incredible work, in the wake of his retirement. Al has been a member of the WIVB news team for nearly 30 years. He joined the News 4 team in August of 1994. His last broadcast was on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which is now known as 'Al Vaughters Day' in the City of Buffalo. Al and his work covering the news and happenings in Buffalo was also honored by a separate proclamation by the Common Council earlier in the week. Al is a celebrated journalist, who was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2021.

Al announced that he was retiring from WIVB on June 16. In an email he sent to the Channel 4 newsroom staff, Al said,

It has truly been one of my life’s greatest honors to work alongside some of the finest, most principled and respected people I have ever met. For nearly 28 years I have been granted the opportunity to share Western New York’s good news and not-so-good news, our victories and setbacks, consumer education, and without hesitation, offer constant reminders why Buffalo is known to the world as the ‘City of Good Neighbors.’

Al earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio and Television from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

While he and his work will be missed, I'm sure that Al is delighted to spend more time with his wife, Michele, and their two adult children. Congratulations Al for your amazing career and now on having more time to enjoy life!

