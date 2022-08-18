Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum

The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed.

The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.

The New York State Museum in Albany, home to the largest collection of artifacts pertaining to the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, is about to grow in size in the upcoming days, and here's why.

Sadly, the 9/11 exhibit that was down in Manhattan, closed this week as a result of hardships experienced during the pandemic.

“Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum,” said Jennifer Adams, co-founder, and CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, according to a story from LocalSYR.com.

According to the report, many of the artifacts at the now defunct museum in NYC will be moved to upstate NY and will find a new home alongside the ones already inside our Albany museum.

The New York State Museum is home to the largest and most comprehensive collection of artifacts pertaining to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The collection encompasses materials from the World Trade Center, including building materials and objects of daily office life; a significant number of artifacts pertaining to the heroic efforts of first responders; fragments of the aircraft; and material documenting the tremendous global response to the attacks. -NYS Museum

For more information about the World Trade Center: Rescue, Recovery, Response at the NYS Museum in Albany, click here.

Aftermath Photos - Intense Storm at Food Festival in Albany 8/17/22