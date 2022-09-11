37 Iconic Images of September 11th &#8211; A Day of Remembrance

37 Iconic Images of September 11th – A Day of Remembrance

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As we remember the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, we wanted to look back at the iconic images from that fateful day.

Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Michael W. Pendergrass /U.S. Navy/Getty Images
Ron Agam/Getty Images
Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
Ron Agam/Getty Images
Sion Touhig/Getty Images
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
NYC Office Of Emergency Management/Getty Images
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Jim Watson/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images
Andrea Booher/FEMA/Getty Images
Spaceimaging.com/Getty Images
U.S. Navy Photo by Jim Watson/Getty Images
Photo courtesy of NYC Office Of Emergency Management/Getty Images
Photo by Cedric H. Rudisill/DOD/Getty Images
Photo by Eric J. TIlford/U.S. Navy/Getty Images
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Remember Lives Lost

The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Services to remember that fateful day are being held around the country.

Here are the names of those killed on September 11th, 2001.

Radio Transcripts of Emergency Services During the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks at the World Trade Center

Radio transmission between dispatchers and emergency services responding to Spetember 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center

11 Touching 9/11 Tributes For Social Media

September 11, 2001, is a day no one will ever forget. Remember the lives lost on that tragic day with one of 11 touching tributes for social media. (Click the images to download.)

Never Before Seen 9/11Photos

Pictures of rescue and cleanup following 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
