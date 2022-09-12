A retired MLB pitcher and current New York police officer was killed on 9/11 traveling to attend a 9/11 ceremony.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 37-year-old Anthony Vavaro was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning as he was reporting for an assignment at the World Trade Center.

New York Police Officer Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Way To 9/11 Ceremony

Vavaro of Staten Island was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike extension Sunday morning, police say. The Port Authority police officer was on his way to attend a 9/11 ceremony at the World Trade Center.

"The Port Authority PBA is shocked and saddened by the death of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro, who was killed by a wrong-way driver while he was driving to his assignment as a member of the PAPD World Trade Center 9/11 Ceremony detail. Anthony’s life was taken from us as he prepared to honor the lives of the thirty-seven Port Authority police officers who perished on September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. Police Officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten. Anthony’s wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD Family," Port Authority PBA President Frank Conti said.

Vavaro was an MLB pitcher for about six seasons pitching for the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves. Vavaro retired from baseball so he could help protect New Yorkers.

"Prior to Anthony’s distinguished service to the people of New York, New Jersey and the millions using Port Authority facilities, he was a Major League Baseball pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox," Port Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc stated.

Vavaro spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He helped the Braves win the NL East title in 2013. That year he pitched in 62 games with a 2.82 ERA.

In his professional career, he averaged 1 strikeout per inning, over 11 seasons in the Majors and Minors. He attended St. John's College where he was a two-time All-Big-East Pitcher.

"We are devastated to share that former St. John's star, @MLB pitcher and Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro has passed away at the age of 37 following a motor vehicle accident," St. John's Baseball tweeted.

Officer Varvaro served with the Port Authority Police Department for approximately six years. He is survived by his wife and four children.

