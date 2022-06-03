WATCH: Bear Rescued From Tree in City Park, Released Back Into Catskills

A bear had to be rescued from a city park after climbing into a tree.

A New York park known for its Tulip Festival each spring, live theater performances every summer, and ice skating in the winter, is now known for the place a bear had to be rescued and relocated.

It happened in Albany's Washington Park. A team from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called after the bear was seen roaming the streets. A few hours later it ended up in the park tree.

"They don't want to be in urban environments any more than we want them," said DEC's Michael Clark, a wildlife biologist.

Bear Tranquilizer

The Albany fire department had to be called in with a ladder truck after the bear climbed so high up the tree. Firefighters forced the bear down the tree to make it easier to rescue. "You don't want to risk the bear from falling too high."

The bear was shot with a tranquilizer after it climbed down the tree a bit.

Bear Catch

DEC Wildlife officials along with Albany firefighters and police held a net to catch the bear when it fell from the tree. "The animal's welfare is in our interests the entire time," said Clark.

WATCH FIRST RESPONDERS CATCH BEAR IN NET

Bear Check

Once the bear was caught in a net, officials checked its vitals before loading it into a transport trailer for relocation into the forest. "As soon as the animal hits the ground we're checking things like temperature, respiration, and heartbeat," explained Clark.

Bear Relocated

Four hours and two more vital checks later the Albany Bear was officially been released back to where it belongs in the Catskill Mountains. "It's a big sigh of relief. It was a good team effort and I'm very please how it all came out."

Bear Rescues Not Uncommon

This isn't the first time the DEC has helped bears get back to where they belong. A young cub was released into the wild, after spending some time at a rehabilitation center on May 23.

